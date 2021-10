NFP, a New York City-based insurance broker and consultant, has acquired UK-based KGJ Insurance Services Group Ltd. KGJ is a commercial insurance broker with specialization in combined risks for complex and non-standard programs. KGJ provides exclusive program facilities as well as access to restricted markets through various wholesale brokerages. One of its specialties is marine insurance, providing coverage for all types of boats including speedboats, yachts and other luxury watercraft, as well as the marine trade sector.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO