Sorrento Therapeutics SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Garners CE Mark

Bio-Rad Laboratories has launched the CFX Opus 96 Dx System and CFX Opus 384 Dx System, real-timePCR detection systems that have been listed with the US Food and Drug Administration and received CE marking for in vitro diagnostic use. The CFX Opus 96 Dx features a fixed 96-well sample block and can multiplex up to five targets per well with reaction volumes ranging from 1 to 50 uL. The CFX Opus 384 Dx features a fixed 384-well sample block and can multiplex up to four targets per well with reaction volumes ranging from 1 to 30 uL. Both systems also feature the CFX Maestro Dx SE software which can connect up to four individual systems (mixed and matched) and provides data analysis such as allelic discrimination, end-point analysis, gene expression, and quantification, according to the company’s website.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO