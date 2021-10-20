CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorrento Therapeutics SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Garners CE Mark

By staff reporter
NEW YORK – Sorrento Therapeutics announced on Wednesday that its Covistix SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test has received CE marking. The test detects the nucleocapsid antigen of the virus from nasal or nasopharyngeal samples and returns results in about 15 minutes. In an independent study...

Comments / 0

Community Policy