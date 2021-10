A new mod for The Witcher 3 fixes a whole bunch of spelling, grammar, and formatting issues players will come across in the unmodded version of the game. Created by PaulR0013 and uploaded to Nexus Mods (thanks, PCGamesN), the mod is titled Grammar of the Path - TW3 Text Cleanup Project, and it's designed to "cleanup the many typos, spacing, formatting, inaccuracies, and other issues related to the game's text." According to the modder, the mod edits over 1,000 lines of in-game text across the game's quests, glossary, character and bestiary journal entries, books, notices, and dialogue, all in an effort to improve immersion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO