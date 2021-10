The best creative moments come from just going for it, and not getting too hung up on following rules. South Carolina-born, Indiana-bred rapper Midwxst is cut from a unique cloth when it comes to his music past. He's channeled his school days in band and vocal classes into a rap career, truly marching to the beat of his own drum. Midwxst's bold decision to rap over hyperpop beats, which mix the frenetic pace of EDM with the more surreal side of modern pop songs, paid off, and led to the birth of the guitar-driven, vulnerable ode "Trying," his biggest song yet, which has been streamed over 5 million times on Spotify.

