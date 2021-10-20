CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Jeff Tweedy’s cover of Neil Young’s ‘The Old Country Waltz’

By Tom Skinner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Tweedy has shared a cover of Neil Young‘s ‘The Old Country Waltz’ – you can listen to it below. The Wilco frontman’s new take on the 1977 song will appear on a forthcoming deluxe edition of his 2020 album, ‘Love Is The King’. Set for release on December 10 via...

