League of Legends is a deep game — with one hundred and fifty champions, books of lore, events, tournaments, and esports. But one group of fans is approaching the game’s cast from an entirely different angle. The Rift Gala is a project centered around creating a high-fashion experience for League of Legends fans, and seeing how the game’s enormous cast looks in a variety of high-end styles via the power of fan art. That art is being coordinated and planned over Discord, and will roll out to the public this upcoming weekend on social media.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO