The Niwot boys tennis team punched its ticket to the Class 4A state championships with a rousing team win at the 2021 Region 5 tournament, held at the home courts on Oct. 6-7. Led by junior Luke Weber at No. 1 singles, five of the Cougars' seven lines claimed individual titles, which was good for 87 points and first place in the team standings, as well as five top seeds at the upcoming state tournament at Pueblo's City Park, Oct. 14-16. Afterwards, Weber said that he is excited to battle for a second state title, even if playing in the top bracket means facing new challenges.

NIWOT, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO