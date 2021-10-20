CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-FBI agent shares why cadaver dogs were at Laundrie search

crowrivermedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer FBI Special Agent Tim Gallagher explains why law...

www.crowrivermedia.com

CBS Detroit

Nancy Grace Weighs In On The Fact That These Items And Remains Were Found In An Area Brian’s Parents Told Them To Search

Today, Dr. Oz, Nancy Grace and Dog the Bounty Hunter break down the latest on the manhunt for murder victim Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie. Authorities have discovered a backpack, a notebook, and partial human remains, confirmed to be Brian’s, in the Florida reserve he allegedly went to on the day he disappeared. Our experts weigh in on why the notebook could be the most important finding, how much they believe the family knew about Brian’s whereabouts, and what it means for Gabby’s family.
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner and parents called to Florida reserve where belongings found

Human remains have been found near personal belongings of Brian Laundrie’s at the Florida reserve where authorities have been hunting for him.The medical examiner’s office in Sarasota was called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and a white tent was been erected in the area, near where his clothing is believed to have been found.A mobile command center from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, among others, arrived at the park and a human remains detection crew, including dogs, was also called in to join the ongoing operation.Mr Laundrie’s parents were at the reserve on Wednesday after the personal items...
Daily Mail

Orange FBI marker paint on leaves marks the swampy, desolate spot where Brian Laundrie's remains were found after six-week search for Gabby Petito's fiance

This is the desolate swampland scene in Florida where fugitive Brian Laundrie’s bones were discovered, Dailymail.com can reveal. Circles of orange FBI marker paint on leaves reveal the likely spot his skeletal remains and backpack were found by law enforcement, around 50 yards from a trail Laundrie liked to hike.
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – update: Police admit ‘sighting’ of fugitive was his mother as Gabby Petito bottle found

The North Port police admitted Monday that they mistook Brian Laundrie’s mother, Roberta, for the fugitive, leading North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison to erroneously claim he knew where he was located during a press conference on 16 September. Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said Mr Laundrie will be cremated when the time comes — and without a funeral. His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement on Thursday, released through their lawyer Mr Bertolino, asking for privacy.Mr Bertolino wrote on behalf of the Laundrie’s: “We have no further...
The Independent

Brian Laundrie update: Parents will not hold funeral for their son, lawyer confirms

Steven Bertolino, the lawyer for Chris and Roberta Laundrie, said Brian Laundrie will be cremated when the time comes — and without a funeral. His parents acknowledged the death of their son in a short and unemotional statement on Thursday, released through their lawyer Mr Bertolino, asking for privacy.Mr Bertolino wrote on behalf of the Laundrie’s: “We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.” The Petito-Schmidt family attorney Rick Stafford said they would not make any statements on the identification of Gabby Petito’s former fiance until they’re...
The Independent

Brian Laundrie’s remains confirmed to have been found in Florida park

Skeletal remains found in a Florida reserve have been confirmed as Brian Laundrie.The FBI matched the remains to the missing fugitive’s dental records just over 24 hours after they were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.Follow all the latest on the Brian Laundrie search here.On Wednesday, the lawyer for Mr Laundrie’s parents revealed personal items belonging to the missing fugitive had been located in a Florida reserve near his home.In a statement, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. “The FBI and...
