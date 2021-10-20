'I need to see if anybody needs help': Park City employee helped person hit by gunfire in Sunday shooting

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported, a Lancaster 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted homicide and a slew of other charges for his alleged role in an Oct. 17 shooting at Park City Center. Four people were shot, and more than 50 men, women and children in the immediate area of the shooting were endangered, Nephin noted. None of the injuries was life-threatening. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez had been confronted by two men, Elijah Deliz, 18, and Sergio Vargas, 30, and an altercation ensued. According to the charging documents, Sanchez pulled out a stolen handgun and shot twice, hitting Deliz in the left thigh. Another bullet struck a 30-year-old woman in the right arm. As Sanchez was shooting, Vargas grabbed him from behind. Sanchez fired again, striking Vargas in the left hand. An unidentified, 50-year-old armed man who had been shopping in the mall with his wife hurried to the scene. That man “fired three times, striking Sanchez at least once, and kept him on the ground until police arrived,” Nephin reported.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO