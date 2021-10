I really enjoy living in Tuscaloosa. There are some amazing parts of Tuscaloosa, and the city is growing at a rapid pace. There is a shopping center that I pass nearly every day. It has grown in what it has to offer our area in a short time frame. It’s right off of Skyland Boulevard and HWY 69. This area has Planet Fitness, Ollies, Royal Furniture, and Ashley Home Furniture. This shopping center also houses great restaurants like Walk On’s and Slim Chickens. Across the way are Chick-fil-a and Milos. This location is poppin’.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO