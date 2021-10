Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) will look to make it four-straight wins against West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) on Saturday, as the Cyclones make the trip out to West Virginia for the game. Iowa State has had a decent amount of success on the road this season and enters its fourth road trip of the season with a 2-1 record, with wins against UNLV and Kansas State and a loss to Baylor. West Virginia, on the other hand, enters the contest with a home record of 2-1 this season, with wins over Long Island and Virginia Tech and a loss to Texas Tech. Iowa State will also look to keep its three-game winning streak alive as it approaches a crucial stretch of the season.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO