For more than 40 years now the great Larry David has been entertaining us with his unique and often hilarious views on the modern world around us. Now aged 74, David is for many a hero in the world of comedy and beyond. Not only was he the co-creator of Seinfeld he also gave the world Curb Your Enthusiasm, which are two of the undisputed best sitcoms ever and are both essentially about nothing other than the monotony of life and the awkward conflicts we often find ourselves in.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO