Ghana have launched a protest with Fifa over Ethiopia’s decision to host their 2022 World Cup qualifying matchday five fixture in South Africa. Second in qualifying Group G ahead of the last two rounds of matches, the Black Stars, as things stand, are set for a second game in South Africa in two months as Ethiopia, whose original home ground of Bahir Dar Stadium has been banned from hosting anymore international games, have chosen to host their penultimate round clash with the Black Stars at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on November 11.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO