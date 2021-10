Young Thug has shared that he was in the studio with Mac Miller a day before the latter died as they worked on their PUNK collaboration, “Day Before.”. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Thugger revealed, “[Miller] was at my studio. We did the song on my album. This shit so crazy, but coincidental. He came to the studio, did a song. The next day, he died. And the song that we did at the studio, the name of the song is ‘Day Before.’ Shit crazy.”

