Jamie Lynn Spears Donations REJECTED by Charity: We Don't Want You OR Your Money!

By Simon Delott
The Hollywood Gossip
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic attention and support amidst Britney Spears' fight for freedom has left Jamie Lynn desperate to change the narrative. Jamie Lynn is coming out with a book about her own mental health, which has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. In a bid deflect criticism, Jamie Lynn...

www.thehollywoodgossip.com

Page Six

‘Deeply sorry’ nonprofit declines donations from Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir

The nonprofit organization that Jamie Lynn Spears pledged to support through sales of her forthcoming memoir has declined to accept any money from the beleaguered star. In yet more blowback from the controversial book, the 501(c)(3) This Is My Brave announced Monday that its team passed on an opportunity to receive proceeds from “Things I Should Have Said,” which is slated to hit stores on Jan. 18, 2022.
Jamie Lynn Spears
Britney Spears
Cars 108

Jamie Lynn Spears Working On Tell-All Book

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Cardi B officiating a wedding, Jamie Lynn Spears' new book and more, below. Jamie Lynn Spears To Release Tell-All Book. Jamie Lynn Spears...
nickiswift.com

Why A Nonprofit Organization Refuses To Accept Any Money From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

While Britney Spears continues the fight for her freedom, her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is slated to release a memoir. Back in July, Us Weekly reported that the new book, which was rumored to be titled, "I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out," is due out in January 2022. Following the news, fans started slamming Jamie Lynn for using lyrics from her sister's most popular song for her own success. Shortly after the news broke, however, the publishing house released a statement on Twitter. "...premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites. We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family," the statement read, in part.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Seemingly Shades Sister Jamie Lynn’s New Book: You ‘Don’t Know’ Anything

Britney Spears’ latest message about releasing a new book has been interpreted as shade towards her sister Jamie Lynn, who recently announced a memoir of her own. Britney Spears seemingly shaded her younger sister Jamie Lynn following the announcement of her upcoming memoir. The pop star, 39, shared a photo of herself on Instagram on October 12 and revealed she was “thinking of releasing a book next year.” The post comes a day after her sister, 30, announced her own memoir, Things I Should Have Said.
Billboard

Jamie Lynn Spears' Donation Denied By Mental Health Organization

Jamie Lynn Spears has been denied the opportunity to allow a portion of the proceeds of her forthcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, to go to a mental health organization. On Monday (Oct. 18), This Is My Brave -- the organization Spears told her Instagram followers she'll be donating to -- revealed that they will not be accepting a donation from her following the backlash her memoir received online.
whio.com

Photos: Jamie Lynn Spears through the years

Photos: Jamie Lynn Spears through the years Here are some memorable photos of actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears – the sister of pop star Britney Spears – through the years. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
wfav951.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By Nonprofit’s Refusal To Accept Her Donations

Mental health nonprofit This is My Brave has declined donations from Jamie Lynn Spears after a public outcry from Britney Spears fans. The organization wrote on social media Monday (Oct. 18th), “We hear you. This is my Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.”
E! News

How Sam Asghari Shows His "Unwavering" Support for Britney Spears' Sons

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy. Sam Asghari's romance with Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday!. The 27-year-old fitness trainer, who proposed to the pop star last month and recently surprised her with a puppy, continues to show just how serious he is about their relationship. A...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Blasts Her Family For Taking Away Even Her ‘Door For Privacy’ In New Instagram Message

Britney Spears recently shared another emotional message for her family, taking to social media to air out her grievances. Britney Spears is on the brink of being completely free of her conservatorship, and she’s continuing to express her feelings about the ordeal on social media. The “Stronger” singer posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 5 with some ethereal art showing a woman flying in to save another woman lying helpless on a mattress on the ground.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
HuffingtonPost

Britney Spears Makes Ominous Warning To Family Even If Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears’ 13-year stint under her father’s legal control may be nearing an end, but her animosity toward her family appears to be heating up. In a stinging new Instagram message on Monday (see it in full below), the pop star blasted family members for “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!!” and sounded an ominous warning:
