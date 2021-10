Dee Ann Russell mopped sticky floors, stocked shelves and took customers’ money for soda, beer and cigarettes at 7-Eleven for nine years, eventually earning $16.05 an hour. In March 2020, she decided it was no longer worth the risk. Hospitalized with pneumonia as the pandemic started, and already suffering from progressive heart failure, Russell was among 98,783 Oklahomans who filed for unemployment benefits that month. She received $636 a week for 12 months.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO