CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-FBI agent shares why cadaver dogs were at Laundrie search

Parsons Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer FBI Special Agent Tim Gallagher explains why law...

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Orange FBI marker paint on leaves marks the swampy, desolate spot where Brian Laundrie's remains were found after six-week search for Gabby Petito's fiance

This is the desolate swampland scene in Florida where fugitive Brian Laundrie’s bones were discovered, Dailymail.com can reveal. Circles of orange FBI marker paint on leaves reveal the likely spot his skeletal remains and backpack were found by law enforcement, around 50 yards from a trail Laundrie liked to hike.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Brian Laundrie search: Did parents lead FBI to spot where remains and Brian’s notebook were found?

Law enforcement agencies looking for Brian Laundrie recovered some items belonging to him at an area his parents “had initially advised” them to search, claimed their family lawyer.Investigators of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), leading a search for the missing fiancé of slain 22-year-old blogger Gabby Petito, had on Wednesday found “human remains” at a Florida park.The agents said they also found items they believe belong to Mr Laundrie, who is a person of interest in Petito’s death.Steve Bertolino, the lawyer for Mr Laundrie’s parents, told the media that some of the items were recovered from the area the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FBI: Human remains found in Brian Laundrie search

Investigators found what appears to be human remains along with personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie in the Florida reserve where authorities have spent weeks searching for him. The remains have not been identified. Laundrie is wanted for questioning in Gabby Petito’s disappearance and debit card fraud charges.Oct. 20, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadaver#Dog#Fbi Special Agent#Laundrie#Fbi
NBC New York

Cadaver Dog Requested as Brian Laundrie Preserve Search Ramps Up Again

Gabby Petito's body was found in a remote area of a Wyoming park the couple visited last month; her death has been ruled a homicide, and the coroner said this week she died by manual strangulation. The FBI's prime person of interest in Petito's disappearance, her fiancé Brian Laundrie, has...
ANIMALS
10NEWS

Pasco County cadaver dog among K-9s searching for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve

VENICE, Fla. — As the search for Brian Laundrie continues at the Carlton Reserve, law enforcement is using various methods to locate him. That now includes a cadaver dog. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office — an agency located north of the North Port and Venice area — confirms it has two K-9 units assisting the North Port Police Department, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
arcamax.com

FBI confirms Brian Laundrie's remains were found in Florida park

The FBI confirmed Thursday that Brian Laundrie’s remains were discovered Wednesday in a Florida park. Laundrie, 23, had been a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. The remains were found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park alongside several personal items belonging to Laundrie, and dental records...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Brian Laundrie Search: FBI Confirms Remains Belong to Gabby Petito Ex-Boyfriend

Authorities in Florida confirmed that remains discovered on a Florida recreational trail on Oct. 20 were those of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fugitive who has been on the run since his girlfriend was killed last month. Laundrie has been missing since Sept. 17, and police suspected he had fled into a wilderness recreation area near his home in Florida. On Wednesday, the FBI called a press conference to lay out the new evidence they have discovered there. Dental records from the remains confirm that it is Laundrie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Ex-FBI Agent Believes Brian Laundrie's Parents Struck A Deal To Avoid Jail Time, Claims They Got 'Immunity' In Exchange For Full Cooperation

Brian Laundrie's parents may have struck a deal with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in order to avoid jail time, claims one former agent. According to Stuart Kaplan, he believes Christopher and Roberta Laundrie have agreed to fully cooperate with the FBI in exchange for total immunity. Article continues below...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy