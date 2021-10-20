CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Awaken for 7 in 9th, Beat Boston 9-2 to Tie ALCS 2-2

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 7 days ago
BOSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and the Houston offense awakened with seven runs in the...

