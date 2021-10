Old Astoria Neighborhood announced the UNDER THE WATER cove cleanup event that was supposed to take place on Sunday, October 24, was CANCELLED. Richard Khuzami, president of OANA said in the announcement, “I applaud the positive power of Communities working together for the common good. On the other hand, there is nothing more destructive than the involvement of bureaucrats and lawyers to tear down such initiatives. Regretfully we have fallen into this quagmire, and we are working to extricate ourselves. We hope to have a resolution soon and are able to resurrect this exciting program. There will still be a program, but it will not include the scuba divers or riverbed cleanup. And OANA is no longer a sponsor.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO