Scaring up some literary spine-chillers

"Montana Chillers" has arrived just in time for Halloween. Award-winning author & our Montana Historical Society's interpretive historian, Ellen Baumler, has authored the book, "Montana Chillers; 13 True tales of Ghosts & Hauntings" (illustrated by Robert Rath) & I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia. The 1st person to call in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question will WIN the book. I've come up with a sports trivia on the old Babe, so you'll want to check this book out from Farcountry Press in Helena, at: farcountrypress.com. It's all here in vivid shocking detail...the Harlem Hotel, the boy who drowned at Great Falls Central High School back in the 30's. In fact, the final chapter in the book, "Mystery of the Metal Coffin," scared me so much that I'm sleeping with a nightlight on these days. Happy Halloween!
