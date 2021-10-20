TikTok 'causing tics in teens'

Medical professionals have been warning gym-goers about a potentially dangerous pre-workout trend involving protein powders known as “dry-scooping”.Researchers in the US have undertaken research into the practice, after video demonstrations on the social network TikTok amassed more than 8 million views.One user, Briatney Portillo, claimed to have tried it and suffered a heart attack as a result. The 20-year-old said: “I never thought something like this would ever happen to me. Especially because I’m so young.”Now, experts are warning that dry-scooping could cause respiratory and cardiovascular distress amongst children.But what is dry-scooping, why are people doing it and why...

