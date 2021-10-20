CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok 'causing tics in teens'

Bismarck Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenage girls across the world have been...

bismarcktribune.com

Doctors Say the Rise in Tic-Like Behaviors Among Teen Girls May Be Connected to TikTok

Doctors around the world are seeing a rise in cases of tic-like behaviors in teen girls, which they believe could be caused by watching TikTok videos about Tourette syndrome. Pediatric hospitals have reported an increase in teen girls coming in after developing tics, sudden twitches or noises that are a common symptom of Tourette syndrome, during the pandemic. The sudden rise is unusual, with tics typically occurring in boys, not girls.
Doctors Blame TikTok for Surge in Teen Girls Experiencing Tics

Doctors around the globe have reported seeing a baffling surge in the number of teenage girls seeking medical attention for tics since the start of the pandemic—a trend that many of them have linked to TikTok videos, the Wall Street Journal reports. Doctors were reportedly left scratching their heads at the influx of teenage girls experiencing the “physical jerking movements and verbal outbursts,” as men have traditionally been far more likely to develop the movement-disorder. But as doctors in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom began comparing notes, they realized that all the teens shared a fondness for TikTok videos. They had also reportedly been watching videos of influencers sharing their experience with Tourette’s syndrome, a nervous-system disorder that causes people to make involuntary movements or sounds. Doctors say that the teens who’ve recently experienced such behaviors are likely to have pre-existing diagnoses like depression or anxiety. “There are some kids who watch social media and develop tics and some who don’t have any access to social media and develop tics,” Dr. McGuire, an associate professor at John Hopkins University’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, was quoted saying. “I think there are a lot of contributing factors, including anxiety, depression, and stress.”
How TikTok is creating a safe, fun and creative environment for teens

People from all walks of life flock to TikTok to be entertained and share their creativity with others, following areas of culture that reflect their passions and interests. From dance challenges to beauty hacks, home renovations to #BookTok recommendations, there’s a community for everyone on TikTok. And TikTok’s goal is to foster a safe and welcoming platform for these vibrant, diverse communities – especially for the young people who use it.
Doctors see spike in teen girls developing tics after watching TikTok

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neurologists at Vanderbilt Health sound the alarm about functional tic disorder, presenting mostly in female patients between 13 and 18 years old, three to four times more than in October 2020. "We think that social media and platforms like TikTok could be a factor. It's complicated...Certainly...
Students participate in TikTok challenge, cause damage at Portage schools

PORTAGE, Mich. — A TikTok challenge has caused disruptions and damage at some West Michigan schools by daring students to do things like destroy property in school bathrooms or slap a teacher. District officials sent a letter home to parents warning that students could face serious consequences, especially when it...
Your Healthy Family: Doctors blame TikTok for rise in tic-like behavior

Doctors are seeing a rise in symptoms of Tourette Syndrome, mostly among teen girls, and researchers said the social media app 'TikTok' could be to blame. According to the Wall Street Journal, many of the girls reporting new "tics," which are jerking movements or verbal outbursts, shared an interest in watching TikTok videos from influencers who had Tourette's. Researchers from Rush University Medical Center said reports of this behavior have soared over the last few months, and are calling it "a pandemic within a pandemic."
How did Bay Area restaurants become the target of evil bean-fixated TikTok teens?

According to our sibling outlet, SFGate, a very online style of prank has manifested in the Bay Area: Folks are calling the San Jose Buffalo Wild Wings to ask if they have beans. (I’m legally obligated to note that SFGATE and The San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently.) Doesn’t this just make you feel like you’re actively crumbling into dust?
What is the new TikTok trend ‘dry-scooping’ and is it dangerous?

Medical professionals have been warning gym-goers about a potentially dangerous pre-workout trend involving protein powders known as “dry-scooping”.Researchers in the US have undertaken research into the practice, after video demonstrations on the social network TikTok amassed more than 8 million views.One user, Briatney Portillo, claimed to have tried it and suffered a heart attack as a result. The 20-year-old said: “I never thought something like this would ever happen to me. Especially because I’m so young.”Now, experts are warning that dry-scooping could cause respiratory and cardiovascular distress amongst children.But what is dry-scooping, why are people doing it and why...
