Ex-FBI agent shares why cadaver dogs were at Laundrie search

Dogs trained to detect human remains were brought to a Florida nature reserve where investigators have been searching for Brian Laundrie for weeks. Laundrie’s girlfriend Gabby Petito was found dead of a homicide in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19. The Teton County Medical Examiner announced this week that Petito died of manual strangulation. Laundrie, 23, had been named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance but has not yet been named a suspect in her murder. Laundrie’s parents told police they last saw him on September 13, when he said he was going for a hike at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO