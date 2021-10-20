CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-FBI agent shares why cadaver dogs were at Laundrie search

Brenham Banner-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer FBI Special Agent Tim Gallagher explains why law...

www.brenhambanner.com

State
Florida State
The Independent

Brian Laundrie search: Did parents lead FBI to spot where remains and Brian’s notebook were found?

Law enforcement agencies looking for Brian Laundrie recovered some items belonging to him at an area his parents “had initially advised” them to search, claimed their family lawyer.Investigators of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), leading a search for the missing fiancé of slain 22-year-old blogger Gabby Petito, had on Wednesday found “human remains” at a Florida park.The agents said they also found items they believe belong to Mr Laundrie, who is a person of interest in Petito’s death.Steve Bertolino, the lawyer for Mr Laundrie’s parents, told the media that some of the items were recovered from the area the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Brian Laundrie: Ex-FBI, cops say bounty hunter could ‘sabotage’ search

Before Duane Chapman was celebrated as Dog the Bounty Hunter, he was jailed for murder following a pot deal gone bad. Jerry Oliver was gunned down in 1976 by an accomplice of Chapman. Though he did not pull the trigger, Chapman, 23 at the time of the killing, spent 18 months in jail on a first-degree murder conviction.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

FBI: Human remains found in Brian Laundrie search

Investigators found what appears to be human remains along with personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie in the Florida reserve where authorities have spent weeks searching for him. The remains have not been identified. Laundrie is wanted for questioning in Gabby Petito’s disappearance and debit card fraud charges.Oct. 20, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Cadaver#Dog#Fbi Special Agent#Laundrie#Fbi
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Dead? Authorities Request Cadaver Dog To Find Potential Remains Of Gabby Petito's Fiance

Brian Laundrie remains unfound over one month since he was first reported missing. This time, the authorities continued to comb the reserve with a massive move. The assisting sheriff's office confirmed that the investigators requested a cadaver dog to help them in carefully searching the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve. Laundrie allegedly told his parents he would visit the reserve for a hike on the day he disappeared.
ANIMALS
NBC New York

Cadaver Dog Requested as Brian Laundrie Preserve Search Ramps Up Again

Gabby Petito's body was found in a remote area of a Wyoming park the couple visited last month; her death has been ruled a homicide, and the coroner said this week she died by manual strangulation. The FBI's prime person of interest in Petito's disappearance, her fiancé Brian Laundrie, has...
ANIMALS
CrimeOnline

Police Bring Cadaver Dogs to Carlton Reserve Amid Search for Fugitive Brian Laundrie

Dogs trained to detect human remains were brought to a Florida nature reserve where investigators have been searching for Brian Laundrie for weeks. Laundrie’s girlfriend Gabby Petito was found dead of a homicide in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19. The Teton County Medical Examiner announced this week that Petito died of manual strangulation. Laundrie, 23, had been named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance but has not yet been named a suspect in her murder. Laundrie’s parents told police they last saw him on September 13, when he said he was going for a hike at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yoursun.com

Former special agent: FBI won't stop looking for Laundrie

NORTH PORT — For 30 years, Jeffrey L. Rinek was an FBI special agent who gained international attention for complex criminal interviews and investigative cases. He said while North Port’s Brian Laundrie remains a person of interest weeks after his parents reported him missing, the FBI won’t stop looking for him.
NORTH PORT, FL
Popculture

Brian Laundrie Search: FBI Confirms Remains Belong to Gabby Petito Ex-Boyfriend

Authorities in Florida confirmed that remains discovered on a Florida recreational trail on Oct. 20 were those of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fugitive who has been on the run since his girlfriend was killed last month. Laundrie has been missing since Sept. 17, and police suspected he had fled into a wilderness recreation area near his home in Florida. On Wednesday, the FBI called a press conference to lay out the new evidence they have discovered there. Dental records from the remains confirm that it is Laundrie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Ex-FBI Agent Believes Brian Laundrie's Parents Struck A Deal To Avoid Jail Time, Claims They Got 'Immunity' In Exchange For Full Cooperation

Brian Laundrie's parents may have struck a deal with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in order to avoid jail time, claims one former agent. According to Stuart Kaplan, he believes Christopher and Roberta Laundrie have agreed to fully cooperate with the FBI in exchange for total immunity. Article continues below...
PUBLIC SAFETY

