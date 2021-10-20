CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voting begins on eight proposed amendments

Cover picture for the articleIf history is an indicator, Texas voters will likely go to the polls on Nov....

Early Voting Starts In Texas Constitutional Amendment Election

Early voting is now underway in the state’s constitutional amendment election. Eight proposed amendments are being placed before Texas voters in a statewide election scheduled for November 2nd. The state Legislature passed the measures in this year’s session, but they need the approval of voters before they become law. The...
Early In-Person Voting Begins Statewide Today

DENVER, Colo– Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) across Colorado are now open statewide for the November 2 Coordinated Election, enabling Coloradans to vote or drop off their ballots in-person. To date, 313,372 ballots have been returned. “Colorado historically has been engaged in the state’s elections, and we expect that...
Election is Tuesday

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and early voting ends Friday, Oct. 29. The elections office will be open today for early voting until 5 p.m., opening again tomorrow and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This November’s election includes eight constitutional amendments. There are four polling places for November’s election. Polling places: Civic Center: Those in Precincts 2, 3, 16 and 17 will…
Early voting begins Saturday for Nov. 13 election

Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters Shanie M. Bourg reminds Ascension Parish residents early voting for the Nov. 13 election begins Oct. 30 and ends Nov. 6 (excluding Oct. 31). Early voting polls are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day during this time. Registered voters who have a...
Registered voters cast their ballots as early voting begins

Early voting began Saturday and many registered voters are preparing to cast their ballot. Election Day, just under two weeks away, will run for nine days, ending on Oct. 31. Last year, more than 2.5 million New Yorkers voted early even with the challenges posed by the pandemic. To help...
Early Voting Begins Today in Chautauqua County

Don't expect many changes in this year's early voting process, which gets underway in Chautauqua County today and continues through Sunday, October 31st. County Elections Commissioner Brian Abram says there are four locations in the county that will be open to voters who want to cast their ballots before the November 2nd general election. There's a new feature this year that allows voters to have their driver's license or voter ID card scanned during the process, but Abram says it's not required...
Early voting for constitutional amendments commences at HEB Student Union

​​​​UTSA is a designated early voting and Election Day voting location for Texas’ November elections. Registered voters can cast their ballots on the Main Campus in the H-E-B Student Union ballrooms. For voters in the Downtown area, votes can be cast at the Bexar County Elections Department on 1103 S. Frio St. Early voting begins Oct. 18 and will run until Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 2.
State, Local Early Voting Begins Monday

PROPOSITION A (Policing):. If Proposition A passes, the City of Austin will be required to increase the number of police officers within the Austin Police Department. It would mandate that:. • Austin always employs at least two sworn police officers for every 1,000 Austin residents;. • Police officers spend at...
Early Voting Begins Monday For Miami Beach Elections

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early voting for Miami Beach’s General Election and Special Election will begin Monday, October 17th. Voters can cast ballots for Mayor, three commission seats, and several referendums. Early voting sites are located at: Miami Beach City Hall (First Floor Conference Room) – 1700 Convention Center Drive North Shore Branch Library – 7501 Collins Avenue Early voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (Oct. 18th – 22nd) and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 23rd – 24th). The following week, early voting will take place Monday (Oct. 25) through Friday (Oct. 29th) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 30 – 31st), voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The General Election and Special Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2nd. For more information, Click Here.
As early voting begins, mixup frustrates some voters

The one-stop early voting period for the 2021 municipal election in Beaufort County started Thursday morning and will run through Saturday, Oct. 30. Approximately 10,000 Beaufort County residents are eligible to vote in this year’s municipal election. There’s been some confusion among those who aren’t eligible. While this year’s elections are strictly municipal, the 2022 election cycle will feature the race for Beaufort County sheriff. Several candidates who intend to formally enter that race when the filing period opens in December have already placed signs around the county and have campaigned in other ways, more than a year in advance.
Early voting begins across Kansas; How secure is it?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cities across the state are beginning to vote, but how safe really is the election process? After the reliability of voting was put into question last year, it’s understandable to question if your vote is protected. For Shawnee County, the election commissioner has made transparency the top priority heading into the upcoming municipal […]
Early voting starts today. Here’s what you need to know about proposed state constitutional amendments.

Early voting begins today in the November election. On every Texan’s ballot will be eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Houston Public Media politics and government reporter Andrew Schneider spoke with Texas Standard about what all Texas voters need to know about those amendments. Listen to the interview in the audio player above or read the interview transcript below.
Early voting for Orlando City Council begins Monday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voters begin casting ballots Monday for three Orlando City Council races. Orange County’s League of Women Voters met with the Supervisor of Elections office Sunday to encourage an increase in voter turnout. Elizabeth Holten Fulmer isn’t just a member of the League. She is also...
Texans will decide eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution on Nov. 2.

Texas voters can soon weigh in on potential changes to the state’s Constitution regarding religious services, eligibility requirements for judges, county infrastructure and more. Election day is Nov. 2, and early voting begins Oct. 18 and lasts until Oct. 29. The proposed additions to the Texas Constitution were passed as...
Last-minute swell of outside funds in N.J. governor’s race shatters spending record

A swell of last-minute cash in this year’s gubernatorial race shattered the record for independent spending, the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission announced Friday. Independent groups have put more than $25.8 million behind this year’s general election. Combined with candidates’ expenditures, the price tag for the general election is well above $50 million. “Even […] The post Last-minute swell of outside funds in N.J. governor’s race shatters spending record appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
How Texas Republicans are rigging the system against minority voters

Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter. You don’t have to be an expert to see why Texas’ new maps for its state legislature and congress discriminate against minority voters. Ninety-five per cent of the state’s growth over the last decade has been driven by minorities. But the new maps Texas enacted don’t include a single new district where there is a Hispanic majority.
