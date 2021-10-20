Late season alligator tips tricks

Bump-trolling corked baits is a deadly tactic, making the most of natural prey instincts. It’s been said a thousand times that the difference between weekenders and great fishermen is hidden in a thousand little things. They are learned through time on the water, and asking the right people the right questions, over the years. That’s why it drove me crazy when I looked over at Capt. Scott Fawcett on the Off the Chain when we were live baiting sailfish off Stuart. While I was slow-trolling with one of my Yamaha 200s in troll mode, and a sea anchor deployed to slow us down, Scott was sitting dead still for a few minutes, and then bumping one of his engines in gear with no sea anchor, traveling a hundred yards or so, and then stopping. Now, there’s nothing new about “bump trolling,” but I couldn’t help but notice that he had bright cigar-shaped corks on each line.

