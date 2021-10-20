CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Sentimental journeys that remind me of who I am

tribnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Décor must have sentimental value. A house must tell a story.” —Mark Hampton (1940 –1998) American...

www.tribnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

“I Am Alive And Well, And I Am Blessed.”

By Bonita WilbornCyndy Smith’s breast cancer story began on October 20, 2008. Cyndy said, “I was hot, so I took off my clothes and lay down on the bed with the fan blowing on me. After a little bit, I leaned up and felt a knot like I’d never felt…
ENTERTAINMENT
thecut.com

‘I Don’t Know Who I Am After My Divorce’

A few months ago, my husband of six years and I divorced. I’ve known him forever. I ran to him right out of high school and never looked back. Just before we got married, I realized I wasn’t cisgender. I took the label of nonbinary but was hesitant to experiment with my gender presentation in any way that might put off my (very straight) husband, who I loved very much. After a small trial period of presenting somewhat masculinely and realizing it was a turnoff for him, I convinced myself I was happy to present mostly femininely while still identifying as nonbinary.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
manchesterinklink.com

Letters: ‘I am damn glad that New Horizons was there for me when I needed help

Maybe it was because I was simply glad to even have a place to stay in or maybe it was because I was clearly capable of seeing how hard the staff worked, the occasional conflicts that they had to remedy, but my stay there was one that is clearly etched in my memory, and while it may not have been always pleasant or what you would have desired, for good or bad I remember it clearly.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hampton
Person
Estee Lauder
Person
Mike Wallace
KIX 105.7

Am I the Only One Who Remembers Lemon Flavored Zingers?

I've been trying to find definitive proof that Lemon Zingers have existed for a little over a decade now. This morning I received a report that Lemon Zingers have recently been purchased at a 7-Eleven in Norfolk, Virginia. (You can read about my entire saga here.) How do I know...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy