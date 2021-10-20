Rivalry Week

For the second straight year, Oklahoma State University rodeo has lost a team member in a tragic accident. Assistant coach Lariat Larner, 24, was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday night in south Stillwater. Larner, originally from Stephenville, Texas, was a passenger in a pickup truck that collided with another...
The Dallas Cowboys have not officially counted starting quarterback Dak Prescott out of this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, they’re making sure to keep their options open as well. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy started his press conference on Wednesday by saying that Prescott’s right calf “has improved...
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
After the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 52-24 Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban finished his last interview on the field, and as usual, walked toward the Alabama tunnel. But, Saban quickly realized he wasn't ready to go home just yet. The coach turned around...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a laundry list of injuries this season. One injury that hasn’t been talked about a lot is wide receiver Scotty Miller’s turf toe. That changed today. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reported, Miller’s appearance at Wednesday’s practice is a bit of...
Green Bay Packers rookie running back Kylin Hill was involved in a scary collision on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The latest update on his status is unfortunate to say the least. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury on Thursday night.
The football world tuned in on Thursday night the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC showdown and potential NFC title game preview. Arizona entered as the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, while Green Bay was tied for the second best record in the league at 6-1. While it looked like a great matchup on paper, both teams entered the game short-handed.
Just a few short months ago, I wrote about the new season that was upon us, about the smell of freshly cut Bermuda grass, the sweltering heat of those first practices, and the high hopes that teams had for winning conference and state titles. Now we’re in the final week...
If you look up the remaining parts of Alabama’s football schedule, it looks like the Crimson Tide should have a cakewalk to the SEC Championship Game to meet Georgia, but as ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso would say, “not so fast my friend.”. Kirk Herbstreit thinks there is at...
Week 8 was one of the most straightforward weeks of college football we’ve had in terms of results of this season. Most games went according to plan in terms of winners and losers. Unfortunately, there are two very notable exceptions: first, Coastal Carolina fell from the undefeated ranks against App...
The visiting Beloit Trojans dominated every facet of the game against Minneapolis on Friday en route to a big district victory. Big performances from Benson Berndt and Logan Arasmith boosted Beloit to its 50-0 victory. Berndt rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while Arasmith added 148 yards and four...
Prior to kicking off the 2021 college football season, the betting line for wins for Michigan State was set and 4.5 games. The Spartans have smashed that expectation with seven straight victories to open the year, and find themselves in the thick of a three-team race for the Big Ten’s East division.
The Atlanta Falcons continue to not be satisfied with their roster, as they should not be. They have brought in numerous players for workouts in the past few weeks, they have shown they will cut players, they will sign players, and they will shuffle around their practice squad. It seems...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No one can truly predict what will happen when No. 20 Florida and LSU play Saturday. Anything is possible, everything is on the table and nothing is out of reach. Just look at the recent history of the Southeastern Conference rivalry. Their matchup last December might have...
NFL officiating is facing some serious issues at the moment. Roughing-the-passer calls have spiraled out of control and “taunting” penalties are quickly closing the gap. Tick-tacky holding and pass interference calls continue to bog down games and hand teams undeserved chunk yardage in key situations. Those are often difficult judgement calls with huge ramifications. It’s understandable that the NFL has placed emphasis on them, but that emphasis has been accompanied by a nasty, unintended side effect:
The Green Bay Packers renew the oldest rivalry in the NFL against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago. The Packers lead the all-time series 101-95-6 and have won the last games. The week six matchup will feature rookie first-round pick quarterback Justin Fields as the eighth starting Bear quarterback...
Tony Reno will lead Yale into Rentschler Field on Saturday at noon to face UConn in their first football meeting in a generation. But it used to be an every-year thing, and though even Reno’s first tour at Yale came after the series ended, he heard the stories from people like the late legend Carm Cozza.
Comments / 0