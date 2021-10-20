CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County launches new investigation into Trump Org

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Hill, MONIQUE BEALS
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHGc4_0cXMEynI00

OSSINING, N.Y. (NXSTTV) — The Trump Organization will face a criminal investigation regarding its financial dealings surrounding a New York golf course.

Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results

The Westchester County district attorney’s office has subpoenaed records from Trump National Golf Club Westchester and the town of Ossining, which determines property taxes for the course, The New York Times reported.

The Times reported that the investigation will focus on whether the Trump Organization misled officials regarding the course’s value in an effort to pay less in taxes on the property.

Poll: Half of Trump voters, 41% of Biden voters support splitting up the U.S.

“The Club’s request for a review of its tax assessments was amicably resolved earlier this year and signed off by the Town Board, the Town Assessor, Special Counsel for the Town (who determined the settlement to be both ‘appropriate and in the best interests of the Town of Ossining’), the Briarcliff Manor School District, the Office of the Westchester County Attorney and the Westchester County Supreme Court judge presiding over the matter,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in an email to The Hill.

“Accordingly, the suggestion that anything was inappropriate is completely false and incredibly irresponsible. The witch hunt continues,” the statement added.

Trump lawyer who planned election overthrow to speak at conference despite objections

Miriam Rocah, the Westchester district attorney and a Democrat, has not accused anyone at the Trump Organization of any wrongdoing thus far, according to the Times. It remains unclear if any charges will be considered or if the former president’s own actions will be investigated.

The Trump Organization and former President Donald Trump are the subject of another long-lasting criminal investigation in the Manhattan district attorney’s office based on potential financial misconduct.

Group of House Republicans file articles of impeachment against President Biden

Prosecutors charged Trump Organization and its CFO , Allen Weisselberg , with multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy in July. Weisselberg, who is accused of failing to pay income taxes on $1.7 million, has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. A judge announced last month he would aim to hold Weisselberg’s trial at the end of summer 2022.

While Trump himself has not been charged in that case, he remains a subject in its ongoing investigation.

Trump sues niece, NY Times over records behind ’18 tax story

The Westchester County district attorney’s office had no comment when asked by The Hill for more information on the case.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK TWITTER INSTAGRAM Sign up for our Newsletter!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Exploring Ballot Proposal 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On this year’s general election ballot voters are asked if an amendment should be added to New York State’s Constitution to “establish the right of each person to clean air and water and a healthful environment.” “This campaign to add an environmental right to New York State’s Constitution actually started… about […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Ossining, NY
Ossining, NY
Government
City
Ohio, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Glens Falls, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul: Vaccines for kids ‘extremely exciting’

"New Yorkers have made tremendous progress in the fight against COVID, but make no mistake - our work is not done," Gov. Hochul said. "We all remember the spike in infections last winter and it's now on all of us to ensure it doesn't happen again. As we move towards colder months and more opportunities for people to gather indoors, the vaccine has become even more important. There's no reason to wait - it's free, it's available and it's the right thing to do, so get your shot today."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County COVID update for Oct. 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases and 19 recoveries on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the county was monitoring a total of 277 active coronavirus cases. 265 of those are considered mild. 12 are hospitalized, up by one from Tuesday. One is considered in critical condition, with the […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Proposed amendment would guarantee clean air, water; farmers concerned

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On this year’s general election ballot, voters are asked if an amendment should be added to New York State’s Constitution to “establish the right of each person to clean air and water and a healthful environment.” “This campaign to add an environmental right to New York State’s Constitution actually started… about […]
BALLSTON SPA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Nxsttv#The Trump Organization#The New York Times#Club#The Town Board#Special Counsel#Democrat
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy