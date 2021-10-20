CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Crook County sees rise in COVID-19 cases; per-capita rate is highest in state

By Carly Keenan
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBJQd_0cXMEtNf00

(Updated: adding video, comments from public health director)

"We're still drastically increasing each week in new cases"

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the week of Oct. 10-16, Crook County reported 200 new COVID-19 cases and a 19.6% positive test rate , which translates to 853 cases per 100,000 people.

The county has set a record in daily COVID-19 cases three times in recent weeks and has been in double-digit figures for some time.

There are many ways to measure and interpret the data -- for example, the Mayo Clinic does a rolling 7-day average for its interactive map of Oregon, which shows Crook County averaging 22 cases per day -- but due to its relatively small population, that's 102 cases per 100,000 people, currently highest in the state, followed by Wheeler and Harney counties.

"We're still drastically increasing each week in new cases," says Katie Plumb, director of public health for the Crook County's Health Department.

She says the numbers send a conflicting message and prompt a question -- why are cases so high, when Oregon as a whole is seeing a decrease?

"It's so multi-faceted," Plumb told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday, when asked that question.

Plumb says relatively low vaccination rates, masking and distancing, and the more contagious Delta variant all play a role in the recent rise in cases.

As of now, only 50.5% of people in Crook County are vaccinated, which Plumb believes stems from low numbers at the beginning of the pandemic.

"I think it created a sense of security," Plumb said. "'You know, 'This isn't necessarily affecting us here', -- so we had a little bit of a slower uptake in vaccinations."

Plumbs says they've introduced mobile vaccination clinics, which travel around the community and meet people where they're at, rather than holding mass vaccination clinics.

And even though they're doing everything they can to curb the spread, Plumb says it's taking a toll on the community.

"We're all tired -- my staff are tired, our community is tired," she said.

"That's really difficult, when the reality is there's still a virus that is very much affecting the health of people in our community."

The post Crook County sees rise in COVID-19 cases; per-capita rate is highest in state appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 10

cooterdavenport
7d ago

It just might have something to do with all the hunters/vacationers coming through our small community.

Reply(1)
3
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Crook County schools add new ventilation system at Pioneer Complex

The health of students and staff and keeping schools open are top priorities for Crook County School District as COVID-19 continues to impact local communities, officials said Tuesday. One way to reduce transmission and infection rates of the virus is through consistent ventilation of air in classrooms. The post Crook County schools add new ventilation system at Pioneer Complex appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County appeals ODOT move, seeks to affirm Butler Market Road 50 mph speed limit

The Oregon Speed Zone Appeal Panel will hear an unusual appeal next week from Deschutes County, which says the Oregon Department of Transportation erred in setting a 55 mph speed limit on stretch of Butler Market Road near the Bend Municipal Airport where the signs have long shown a speed limit of 50 mph. The post Deschutes County appeals ODOT move, seeks to affirm Butler Market Road 50 mph speed limit appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

COCC, NeighborImpact launch child care business training program to help address need

An innovative child care business training program at Central Oregon Community College’s Small Business Development Center is up and running, with partnership from the nonprofit NeighborImpact and funding from the city of Bend and Deschutes County, all aimed at addressing a lack of child care in the region. The post COCC, NeighborImpact launch child care business training program to help address need appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crook County, OR
Health
Prineville, OR
Government
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
Crook County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
City
Prineville, OR
County
Crook County, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County directs $6.6 million in federal funds to expanded child care access

The Deschutes County Commission has unanimously approved their largest American Rescue Plan Act investment to date, allocating an additional $6.6 million in relief funds to increase regional child care and early learning capacity. The post Deschutes County directs $6.6 million in federal funds to expanded child care access appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

NeighborImpact distributes another $6.5 million in emergency rental aid, has more to provide

Central Oregon nonprofit NeighborImpact said Monday it has distributed $6.5 million of Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to Central Oregon households in less than four months, and is still accepting applications. The post NeighborImpact distributes another $6.5 million in emergency rental aid, has more to provide appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Permanent downtown Bend parklet program proposed; fee is a matter of debate

The city of Bend last year created a temporary parklet program for restaurants and others to use downtown sidewalks and curbside parking spaces under an emergency declaration during the pandemic. That program is likely to become permanent, but a proposed fee for businesses wanting to take part is still a matter of debate among councilors. The post Permanent downtown Bend parklet program proposed; fee is a matter of debate appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Capita#Mobile#The Mayo Clinic#Health Department
KTVZ News Channel 21

OHA, DEQ to monitor 150 drinking water systems, 6 in C. Oregon, for PFAS chemicals

The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday they are teaming up on a project to monitor small public drinking water systems throughout the state, including six in Central Oregon, for the presence of PFAS – a group of chemicals that are becoming a nationwide health concern. The post OHA, DEQ to monitor 150 drinking water systems, 6 in C. Oregon, for PFAS chemicals appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deadline day: 93.5% of St. Charles workers vaccinated, 200-plus get exceptions — 180 leave

On Monday's state vaccination mandate deadline for all health care and public school workers and thousands of state employees, St. Charles Health System reported that about 93.5% of its caregivers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 51 have started getting the shots -- and 180 have left the organization. The post Deadline day: 93.5% of St. Charles workers vaccinated, 200-plus get exceptions — 180 leave appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Emotions run high on mandate deadline day; unvaccinated St. Charles workers sidelined

On Monday's state vaccination mandate deadline for all health care and public school workers and thousands of state employees, St. Charles Health System reported that about 93.5% of its caregivers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 51 have started getting the shots -- and 180 have left the organization. The post Emotions run high on mandate deadline day; unvaccinated St. Charles workers sidelined appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes DA Hummel among 7 candidates being considered for next U.S. Attorney for Oregon

Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that seven Oregonians, including Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, will be interviewed by a selection committee assembled by the senators to recommend finalists to become the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon. The post Deschutes DA Hummel among 7 candidates being considered for next U.S. Attorney for Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon WinterFest moving to larger venue, Deschutes County Expo Center, in 2022

After more than 20 years of winter celebrations in Bend's Old Mill District, a new and larger venue was announced Wednesday by Lay it Out Events for the OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest. The jam-packed, three-day festival of light, fire and ice will now be held at the expansive Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond, in response to the substantial growth of the festival in recent years.  The post Oregon WinterFest moving to larger venue, Deschutes County Expo Center, in 2022 appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

PGE, Warm Springs Tribes give $1 million for Crooked River salmon habitat restoration project

Portland General Electric and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, co-owners of the Pelton Round Butte hydroelectric project on the Deschutes River, announced Tuesday a $1 million grant to the Deschutes Land Trust for habitat restoration aiding migratory salmon in the Crooked River. The post PGE, Warm Springs Tribes give $1 million for Crooked River salmon habitat restoration project appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy