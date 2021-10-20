CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Workers fed up with nights, weekends seek flexible schedules

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsoKo_0cXMEqjU00

NEW YORK (AP) — Companies are confronting demands by hourly workers on terms that often used to be non-negotiable: scheduling.

That has meant pushing back on weekend, late night or holiday shifts.

Hourly workers are taking a page from their white-collar peers who are restructuring their workdays to accommodate their lifestyles.

Similarly, hourly workers are seeking flexibility in how — and when — they do their jobs.

Desperate for hired hands, companies are responding by adjusting schedules to meet worker demands.

But they are limited in what they can do given the nature of how they operate, especially with customers having grown accustomed to getting what they want when they want it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
federalnewsnetwork.com

5.9% COLA and 2.7% pay raise: What’s not to like?

With a 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) set for Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) retirees, and a 2.7% pay raise on track for January, many working feds and retirees have got to be breathing a sigh of relief. This is a real take-it-to-the-bank silver lining during a time of worldwide pandemic when so much has changed. It will make trips to the store and gas station less painful.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collar#Ap#Wpri Com
mckinneyonline.com

The Social Security Administration Announces 2022 Cost of Living Adjustment

On October 13, 2021, the Social Security Administration (SSA) officially announced that Social Security recipients will receive a 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022, the largest increase in four decades. This adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022. (related article: As of Now, Social Security Benefits Will Be Cut By 2034. Here Are 5 Ways to Help Fill the Gap) Additionally, increased payments to more than 8 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will begin on December 31, 2021.1.
BUSINESS
franchising.com

Perkins Serves Up Flexible Formats and New Prototypes for Investors

Multi-unit operators eager to incorporate a well-known full-service concept to their portfolio will find the perfect match with Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. The beloved dining concept with a delectable in-house bakery offers investors an easy way to grab a piece of the $285 billion breakfast food segment pie, with a strong average unit volume of $2,490,714* on the table as well.
FOOD & DRINKS
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
moneyweek.com

Why fed-up workers are quitting their jobs

After years in which inflation and wage growth have been subdued across rich-world economies, labour markets are tightening and prices and wages rising fast. Take Japan, Italy and the UK, for example. In all three countries, according to calculations by The Economist, the spending power of average hourly pay was about the same in early 2020, at the start of the pandemic, as it had been 15 years previously, before the financial crisis.
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Workers are fed up. But is this really #Striketober?

When the United Auto Workers union met John Deere management last month to hash out a labor agreement for 10,000 machine workers, they thought they had a deal: a tentative contract that would give immediate raises of at least 5%, followed by 3% pay bumps in 2023 and 2025. Union...
LABOR ISSUES
22 WSBT

Michigan Bridge Card Upgrades Scheduled this Weekend

People in Michigan who use Bridge Cards to buy food -- or who use cash assistance benefits -- won't be able to do so for part of the weekend. That's because the system will be going through upgrades. This will happen late Saturday to around 11:00 Sunday morning. The upgrades...
MICHIGAN STATE
insideedition.com

Fed-Up American Workers Are Resigning and Striking En Masse

It’s the latest challenge for the nation's businesses: keeping workers on the job. The massive departure of people from the workforce is adding up to what's being called “the great resignation.”. In August, 4.2 million people quit their jobs, which is up 15% from 2019. Former Walmart employee Beth McGrath...
LABOR ISSUES
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

1K+
Followers
894
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy