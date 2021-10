State lawmakers pushed a near-$900 million spending package related to a planned Ford Motor Co. electric vehicle assembly plant in West Tennessee another step forward Tuesday. The accelerated timeline in the special session called by GOP Gov. Bill Lee could result in an adjournment as soon as Wednesday after the session kicked off Monday. Bills related to the project — which includes $500 million in grants to Ford and its battery partner and hundreds of millions of state spending on infrastructure and a new technical college at the site — moved through state House and Senate committees Tuesday and could see final floor votes in both chambers Wednesday.

