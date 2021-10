Posh is back! Victoria Beckham has been stepping out in New York City in October 2021 to promote new offerings from her beauty line — and she's treating the streets like her own personal runway. Wonderwall.com is rounding up all her fab fashion, starting with this stunning look… Victoria left her hotel in New York City on Oct. 13 to head to an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in this bold tangerine dress — a piece from her upcoming Victoria Beckham Body line. The frock featured one long sleeve and a fitted midi-length silhouette and paired perfectly with matching Manolo Blahnik stilettos. Next up? Her killer bag…

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO