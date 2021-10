At least another 20 UK energy suppliers are likely to go bust in the next month as a result of soaring gas prices, the boss of Scottish Power has warned.Keith Anderson told Sky News that the financial pressure on suppliers was now so great that there was a “real risk” that just five or six energy companies could survive.He called for the energy price cap, which sets a limit to what suppliers can charge retail customers, to be scrapped because it has caused dozens of suppliers to go bust.Energy regulator Ofgem last decided on the price cap level in August...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO