Over 100 acres burned in rural southwest Kansas fire

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an early morning traffic stop. Just after 2:30a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's deputy was on active patrol in the city of Pawnee Rock. The deputy observed a 2001 Buick Century commit an alleged traffic infraction and attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point the driver attempted to flee from the deputy proceeding west on U.S. 56 into the city of Larned, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

KANSAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO