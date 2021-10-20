CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Over 100 acres burned in rural southwest Kansas fire

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEWARD COUNTY—Fire crews spent overnight battling a large grass fire in rural Seward County. The fire burned over 100 acres and...

Hutch Post

One hospitalized after fire damages two Kansas homes

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Eight people in two separate homes escaped safely after a fire early Monday in Topeka. One was later taken to the hospital. Just before 2a.m. fire crews responded to a house fire at 218 SW Topeka Blvd. in Topeka, according to Public Education Officer Alan Stahl. As they arrived,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Carbon monoxide poisoning: 5 critically injured in SW Kansas

FORD COUNTY—A recent incident involving Carbon Monoxide occurred in Dodge City and left 5 people fighting for their lives, according to a report from the Dodge City Fire Department. Early Monday, fire crews, police and EMS responded to an address in Dodge City where they found several people unconscious and...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas man dies after crash with a semi

CASS COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Monday in Cass County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by Shaw M. Espey, 21, Luisburg, Kansas, was westbound on MO 2 just west of Groh Road. The driver attempted to overtake...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas sheriff's office IDs deputy who died in 2-vehicle crash

BUTLER COUNTY — A Kansas sheriff's deputy died in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Butler County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 marked law enforcement 2006 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 44-year-old Deputy Stephen Evans was southbound on U.S.77 just north of NW 50th. The deputy pulled...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

7 dead in crashes on Kansas highways over past three days

REPUBLIC COUNTY—It was a deadly weekend on Kansas highways. First responders worked seven fatal accidents across the state over the past three days. Just after 11a.m. Friday in Republic County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford van driven by Calvin L. Ricketts, 62, Wichita, was northbound on U.S. 81 six miles north of Belleville.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Man wanted for bank robberies captured after Kan. fuel theft

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with multiple crimes including bank robbery. Just before 8:30a.m. Monday, a Lyon County resident called in a theft of fuel from Road 110 and South Highway 99, according to Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh. The suspect’s vehicle was described as...
KANSAS STATE
#Grass Fire
Hutch Post

8-year-old Kansas boy dies after ATV overturns

FORD COUNTY—A Kansas boy died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 8-year-old Nicholas Williams of Offerle was driving a 2004 Honda TRX 400 ATV in the 10600 Block of 134th Road south of Garnett Road. At a field entrance the ATV overturned.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police find Kansas felon with pickup reported stolen in July

Police arrested a Kansas man Tuesday after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a a pickup stolen from a Salina business in July. On Tuesday, an officer spotted the gray Chevrolet pickup at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 834 N. 11th Street in Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

UPDATE: EF2 tornado northeast of Kansas City Sunday

KANSAS CITY —Severe weather including damaging winds, flooding rains and tornadoes. hit the Kansas City area Sunday. The National Weather Service preliminary damage survey results indicated the Purdin, Missouri tornado rated an EF-2 with estimated max winds of 120 mph. The tornado started at 4:31p.m. and ended at 5:18p.m. Purdin is located northeast of Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Severe weather possible tonight

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western Kansas late this afternoon and early evening, developing into a line of storms as they move northeast across central and south central Kansas late this evening and overnight. Severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts to 65 mph will be possible for locations...
ENVIRONMENT
Hutch Post

Police ask for help to locate Kansas homicide suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. On Wednesday afternoon, police in Kansas City, Kansas released a photo of a woman who is suspect in a homicide that took place shortly after 1p.m. in the 7900 block of Sandusky.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas teen admits setting fire in occupied apartment

COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to the Osage Apartment complex, 100 North Summit Street in Arkansas City, for a report of smoke in the building. When they arrived, 18-year-old Jaxon Miloy Hofmeister...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

4 from Kentucky found with 20 pounds of marijuana in Kansas

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop in Barton County. Just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1991 Oldsmobile 98 at the intersection of 2nd Street and Main Street in Great Bend for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kansas couple jailed after chase in stolen vehicle

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after an early morning traffic stop. Just after 2:30a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's deputy was on active patrol in the city of Pawnee Rock. The deputy observed a 2001 Buick Century commit an alleged traffic infraction and attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point the driver attempted to flee from the deputy proceeding west on U.S. 56 into the city of Larned, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Landlord in KC stabbed tenant to death in dispute over heating home

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City landlord has been charged in the stabbing death of one of his tenants, apparently after an argument over heating at the victim's residence. Clay County prosecutors Monday charged Gordon McBeth, 44, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after he allegedly stabbed Darryl Gilland to death on Friday at a home in northern Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Heller promoted at Reno County EMS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County EMS announced Monday that Monika Heller has been promoted to Special Projects Chief. Chief Heller will be taking on current and new projects that are vital to the growth and mission to provide high quality and up-to-date pre- hospital care for the citizens of Reno County.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

AAA: Car Care Month provides reminder to be ready for winter

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October is Car Care Month, which takes on a whole new meaning this year in the wake of the pandemic. "We urge motorists to pay attention to those maintenance issues with their vehicles and make sure that they are ready for winter," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "Then, we throw in the fact that a lot of motorists are keeping their vehicles longer. According to IHS Markit, the average age of vehicles on U.S. roadways topped 12 years last year for the first time ever."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

