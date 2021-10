The man accused of beating his girlfriend’s eight-year-old son to death before the couple left his rotting corpse in a house of horrors with her three other starving children repeatedly boasted about food and family on social media.Brian Coulter was arrested and charged with the murder of Kendrick Lee on Tuesday, two days after authorities found the child’s skeletal remains inside a unit at CityParc II at West Oaks Apartments in Harris County, Texas.The 31-year-old boyfriend of Gloria Williams allegedly murdered Kendrick on 20 November 2020 by punching and kicking him to death, according to the criminal complaint. For the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO