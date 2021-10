South Dakota has the highest overall influenza vaccination rate in the nation for the flu season, said state Epidemiologist Lori Kightlinger. Convenience and cooperation between public and private immunization efforts may account for the high rate of immunizations, Kightlinger told newspapers. Locally, health care officials have immunized young and old in the past few weeks. Staff and students from preschool through high school in De Smet were eligible for the flu shot. Healthcare provider Jill Hoek, with the assistance of registered nurses Katie Urevig and Pat Salonen, vaccinated 163 people at the school Friday. Several of the grades had 100 percent participation.

