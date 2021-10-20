Baptism of a daughter — a pastor’s point of view

As we continue our discussion on baptism, we’ll consider an issue that still causes dissension among Christian believers – the concept of rebaptism. Many Protestant denominations, including Episcopalians, Methodists, Presbyterians and Lutherans, baptize children as infants. This usually involves the parents presenting the child before the congregation, and a pastor or minister sprinkling the head of the infant with water. In following the command of Jesus from Matthew 28:19, the pastor typically says, “I baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.” Sometimes, “godparents” will sponsor the child, and they agree to serve as spiritual role models. These baptisms typically take place when the child is only a few months old, meaning the child will have no memory of the baptism event.

