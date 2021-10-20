American Legion Fall Meeting on Saturday

The American Legion Wautoma Post 317, the American Legion Wild Rose Post 370, and the Wautoma Cub Scouts Pack 3650 gathered for a picture just prior to the annual Flag Retirement Ceremony on Oct. 16 at the Kelley Sand & Gravel gravel pit. Pictured are: (back) Josh Scott, Cubmaster; Tim Bohn, Bugle player, Post 317; Ken Bruch, Chaplain, Post 317; Tom Raymond, Judge Advocate, Post 317; Kevin Miller, Commander, Post 317; Rod Holtz, Post 317, Wayne Lehmann, Commander, Post 370; Greg Giebel, Assistant Cubmaster; (middle) Xander Fishbach, Kai Jensen, Aidin Dahlke-Raymond, Ted Steinke, Adjutant, Post 370, Gabrielle and Gavin Giebel, (front) Dominic Scott, Viki Bergemann, Pat Lehmann, American Legion Auxillary, Post 317, Callen and Chase Dickson. Not pictured: Jase & Cody Jalensky and Kade Laninga.
