American Legion Fall Meeting on Saturday

Idaho is full of beautiful small towns that make for the perfect day trip destination. However, there is one tiny historic town in Idaho that should be at the top of almost every list: Riggins. Located in west-central Idaho, this tiny town is truly a remarkable place that must be on your bucket list. From its fascinating history to the most incredible views and thrilling outdoor adventures, Riggins is one area in Idaho that you’ll immediately fall in love with.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO