DSC to Construct Massive Dredge for Muddy Waters

Addison was recently notified by Dallas Water Utilities (DWU) that it has engaged a contractor to install an air release valve on the 84-inch water transmission main on Celestial Road. This transmission main is one of the most critical mains in DWU’s system, providing drinking water for much of North Dallas as well as Addison and other customer cities. The installation of this air-release valve will require excavating down and exposing the 84-inch water main. While construction crews are working, Celestial Road will be narrowed to a single lane. The water main work at this location is scheduled to begin on November 1 and should be completed by November 9. Pavement repairs are expected to be completed by the end of November 2021.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO