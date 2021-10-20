CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

DSC to Construct Massive Dredge for Muddy Waters

By Rock Products News
rockproducts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Kerns, president and CEO of Muddy Water Dredging LP (MWD) and Bob Wetta, president and CEO of DSC Dredge LLC, launched a project to build a custom 24-in. dual pump Marlin Class dredge; one of the largest of its kind in the United States, to maintain U.S. navigable...

rockproducts.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Valley News

Local water districts celebrate construction completion at regional wastewater treatment facility

Construction ushers in a new era of energy and operating efficiencies to benefit customers in Murrieta, Temecula and Wildomar MURRIETA – Three regional water agencies hosted a celebration event Oct. 13 to commemorate the recent completion of their $37 million, three-year construction project that enhances energy and operating efficiencies of the Santa Rosa Water Reclamation Facility. The project and facility are owned and managed by the Santa Rosa Regional Resources Authority, a partnership between Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District, Rancho California Water District and Western Municipal Water District. The facility serves portions of the Murrieta, Temecula, Wildomar and surrounding communities. During construction, SRWRF underwent a major overhaul with almost every aspect of.
MURRIETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Government
Orange, TX
Business
Cape May County Herald

Avalon Part of Paradigm Shift in Use of Dredge Materials

AVALON - In 2019, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the formation of the Seven Mile Island Innovation Laboratory (SMIIL), an initiative aimed at improving marsh restoration and resiliency. One focus of the effort was the beneficial use of dredge materials. Avalon and the Wetlands Institute were early participants...
AVALON, NJ
addisontexas.net

Dallas Water Utility Construction Work on Celestial Road Begins November 1

Addison was recently notified by Dallas Water Utilities (DWU) that it has engaged a contractor to install an air release valve on the 84-inch water transmission main on Celestial Road. This transmission main is one of the most critical mains in DWU’s system, providing drinking water for much of North Dallas as well as Addison and other customer cities. The installation of this air-release valve will require excavating down and exposing the 84-inch water main. While construction crews are working, Celestial Road will be narrowed to a single lane. The water main work at this location is scheduled to begin on November 1 and should be completed by November 9. Pavement repairs are expected to be completed by the end of November 2021.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dsc#Dredging#Hard Water#Muddy Water Dredging Lp#Dsc Dredge Llc#Mwd
chestertownspy.org

Start of Pilot Dredging Project at Conowingo Dam

In an important step toward understanding the role that dredging can play in mitigating the effects of upstream discharges and the lost trapping capacity of the Conowingo Dam, the Maryland Environmental Service (MES), in coordination with the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), today announced that the dredging portion of the Conowingo Dredging and Innovative and Beneficial Reuse Pilot Project is scheduled to begin.
POLITICS
Valley News

Christensen Brothers to construct Hemet recycled water line

The Christensen Brothers Rodeo Company of Oregon provided stock to various rodeos for more than 50 years. Christensen Brothers General Engineering Inc. of Apple Valley will provide a pipeline which will allow The Lakes at Hemet West golf course to utilize recycled water. The Eastern Municipal Water District will be providing the water as part of Eastern’s Myers Street Recycled Water Pipeline Crossing at Florida Avenue project. The recycled water will also irrigate streetscape for the Hemet Auto Mall, and the pipeline will have the capacity to provide recycled water to future development. A 5-0 EMWD board vote Oct. 6 approved a $229,512 contract with Christensen Brothers along with total additional appropriations of $383,100. Christensen Brothers will construct approximately 375 fee.
HEMET, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
987thecoast.com

AVALON DISCUSSES BENEFICIAL USE OF DREDGE MATERIALS

The Avalon Borough Council met Wednesday afternoon and discussed the beneficial use of dredge materials for resiliency, environmental enhancement, and wetlands restoration. Council received a presentation from Dr. Lenore Tedesco from the Wetlands Institute who partnered with the Army Corps of Engineers on an innovation lab that experiments with the use of this material behind the 7 Mile Island.
AVALON, NJ
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk to require trees on all developments, part of effort to expand canopy — and absorb water

The city of Norfolk wants more trees shading bus stops, lining streets, covering your backyard. Trees are useful not only in the fight against climate change but also to weather its consequences, such as extreme heat and increased rainfall, city officials say. They clean particulate matter, support pollinators and other wildlife, reduce energy bills and add beauty. With new rules approved by ...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory

PORTSMOUTH —  Siemens Gamesa announced Monday that it plans to build the United States’ first offshore wind turbine blade facility at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, notching a major win for Virginia as it strives to become a hub for the nation’s fledgling offshore wind energy industry.  “Today’s announcement will help position Hampton Roads as the […] The post Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
coastalreview.org

Public invited to weigh in on Hatteras Inlet dredging future

A public comment period is open on how to address future dredging operations in Hatteras Inlet, a step in a years-long process to make the inlet more navigable for the state-run ferry, as well as everyday charter and commercial fishing vessels. The public comment period ends Nov. 18 and corresponds...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy