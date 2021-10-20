DSC to Construct Massive Dredge for Muddy Waters

Construction ushers in a new era of energy and operating efficiencies to benefit customers in Murrieta, Temecula and Wildomar MURRIETA – Three regional water agencies hosted a celebration event Oct. 13 to commemorate the recent completion of their $37 million, three-year construction project that enhances energy and operating efficiencies of the Santa Rosa Water Reclamation Facility. The project and facility are owned and managed by the Santa Rosa Regional Resources Authority, a partnership between Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District, Rancho California Water District and Western Municipal Water District. The facility serves portions of the Murrieta, Temecula, Wildomar and surrounding communities. During construction, SRWRF underwent a major overhaul with almost every aspect of.
