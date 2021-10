Hello everyone, I’m Dr. Paul Drew. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to write about youth basketball. Many of you know me as DocDrew, the author of the Swish which is about youth basketball at the Santa Monica YMCA. Unfortunately, the pandemic stopped our program in March of 2020, and we were hoping to return this Fall, but the season has been canceled due to high COVID numbers.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO