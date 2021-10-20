CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fields Fish and Game expanding

By Mike Siefker, Kingsbury Journal
kingsburyjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have been to Fields Fish and Game lately, you have probably seen the dust flying. It is a busy place with construction expanding the sales area and preparations for the Rooster Rush Celebration and their official Grand Opening. The festivities are scheduled on October 23 from 4-9 p.m. and...

