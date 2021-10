Bengals HC Zac Taylor believes their team showed resilience in their Week 5 overtime loss to the Packers but that there were “plenty of things” to correct. “It was a resilient group that showed through the effort, especially in overtime,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website. “They played to that final down. Things just didn’t go our way. That’s life in the NFL some times. There are plenty of things we have to correct. There are some different mistakes we have not made previously that we made and there are some things to clean up.”

