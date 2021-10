Legacy admissions – a practice in which colleges give special consideration to children of alumni when deciding who to admit – have been making headlines. Colleges are increasingly being called on to rethink the merits of the practice – and some colleges are beginning to heed those calls. Here, Nadirah Farah Foley, a postdoctoral associate at New York University, answers five questions about the elitist history of legacy admissions and their uncertain future. 1. How long have legacy admissions been around? Legacy admissions became common in the 1920s – one of the most blatantly exclusionary and discriminatory eras in the history of...

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO