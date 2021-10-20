CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of The Child Tax Credit

Cover picture for the articleThose who are eligible for the Child Tax Credit got their fourth check last Friday. The benefit will end in a few weeks...

Mic

Joe Manchin is deeply concerned about West Virginia’s non-existent billionaires

Another day, another opportunity for West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to once again play spoiler for his own party’s increasingly desperate plans to pass anything resembling meaningful legislation. At issue this time is a proposed “billionaire income tax” designed to cover the expenses associated with the Biden administration’s massive (but not quite as massive at it once was) $2 trillion spending package of social programs and environmental protections.
Joe Manchin
leedaily.com

The child tax credit gave the typical family $5,086. Will Congress extend it for 2022?

The US government has decided to provide the average American family $5086 in coronavirus stimulus money as a result of an expanded child tax credit. According to the plan, more than $15 billion have been decided to be distributed in July to American families as child tax credit payments. These funds are meant to provide financial relief from economic pressure owing to Covid-19.
Axios

Focus group: Child tax credit expansion divides swing voters

Some swing voters say the most important elements to preserve in Democrats' massive social spending package are the ones that would lower prescription drug costs, reduce pollution and make childcare or pre-K free or more affordable. Yes, but: Considerably less popular among Trump-to-Biden voters: Extending the expanded child tax credit...
WCVB

October child tax credit payments are scheduled to go out Friday

Millions of families should soon receive their fourth enhanced child tax credit payment, which the Internal Revenue Service is scheduled to distribute on Friday. About $15 billion was sent to roughly 35 million families last month. The average payment to the parents, who had 60 million children, was $428. Most...
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
