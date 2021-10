Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is here with all the reflection from the opening of Portland’s season and Game 1 against the Sacramento Kings. Dave Deckard and Dia Miller stayed up late Wednesday night to cover Portland-Sacramento after covering Portland-Sacramento. They were able to draw positives and negatives out of the game, but also found that many items fell into both categories. Is increased ball movement a positive or a negative, and how? Do more inside shots help or hurt? Which way is the turnover scale going to tip, and how fun is Cody Zeller to watch? There’s a whole bunch to dig into this season. Dave and Dia sure do it! Plus you get your usual Ben Simmons frosting, some serious talk about doughnuts, and Dave talks about the enduring nature of Damian Lillard.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO