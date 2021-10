Current UFC welterweight and former lightweight fighter Kevin Lee was removed from the UFC rankings pool following a suspension for Adderall. Lee was recently suspended indefinitely following a positive test for Adderall following his unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez this past summer. Lee had been given a prescription for the drug by his doctor, but he did not inform the Nevada Athletic Commission about it and did not apply for a TUE (therapeutic use exemption). Because Lee did not follow the protocols correctly, he is now suspended. He has accepted full responsibility for the situation, though he has denied trying to cheat.

UFC ・ 5 HOURS AGO