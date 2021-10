WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a huge European night for Barcelona as they welcome Dynamo Kiev in Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, in a rare early kickoff for Barça. The Blaugrana desperately need a win to stay alive in the fight for second place in the group, but Dynamo have a tough, well-organized team that will not make it easy and Barça must be at their best. Vamos!

