CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Woman in custody after deadly shooting on Cleveland’s east side

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNjQN_0cXM590u00

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A man died after being shot and crashing his car on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Locke Avenue near East 127th Street.

Partial human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie, reports say

The Cleveland Division of Police said a 30-year-old woman told officers she shot the victim after a fight. The 37-year-old man got into his car and managed to drive down the street before hitting a pole.

Suspect in deadly stabbing at Ohio travel plaza identified as Wisconsin man

When police arrived, they found him unresponsive and still in his vehicle. He was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers took the woman into custody and confiscated a gun.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Mother and boyfriend charged in death of child in apartment where children were abandoned

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of the woman’s 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings. Brian W. Coulter, 31, was charged Tuesday with murder. He’s the boyfriend of mother, Gloria Williams, 35. Williams was charged […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSHP chase ends in Cleveland cemetery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol was involved in a pursuit late Monday night. Troopers began pursuing a white minivan around 11:15 p.m. in Vermillion Township. According to OSHP, troopers tried to pull the vehicle over because of an obscured license plate. The suspects were tossing things from the van during the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Side#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Suspected prowler in Medina County also accused of exposing self at grocery store, investigators say

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Medina County are warning parents about a man passing through neighborhoods in his car and acting suspiciously around children. The suspect’s car, described as a black Dodge Challenger with a silver gas cap and damage to the driver side back bumper, has been on the radar of law-enforcement agencies […]
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7K+
Followers
810
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy