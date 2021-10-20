CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'I'm Invincible': FBI Arrests Capitol Rioter Who Was 'Not Too Worried' He'd Be Charged

By Ryan J. Reilly
HuffingtonPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Jan. 6, Landon Mitchell bragged to a Facebook friend that he “breached the Capitol” and was “one of the very first in” when a pro-Trump mob stormed the halls of Congress. He appeared in video on the floor of the U.S. Senate, went through a senator’s desk and took to...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 124

PuttN4bird
7d ago

why is it that most tRump supporters look like they live in trailer parks, cook meth and have a long lineage of inbreeding in their family tree?

Reply(17)
107
Robert Sanchez
7d ago

When are we going to see an attempted MURDER charge to the VICE PRESIDENT of the United States of America for this Domestic Terrorists instead of just a slap on the hand.

Reply(8)
51
Darryl Keys
6d ago

They all thought Trump was going to walk with them like he said that morning. But like the coward he is, he went to his headquarters with his family and watched it unfold on TV.....drinking champagne.

Reply(6)
32
Related
Rolling Stone

Unvaccinated Capitol Rioter Pleads for Leniency Because She’s Scared of Getting Covid in Prison

Dona Bissey doesn’t want to go to prison. This is probably something the 53-year-old from Bloomington, Indiana, should have thought about before allegedly breaking into the United States Capitol on January 6th. Now, Bissey is one of at least 660 people who have been charged for their potential involvement in the insurrection. She’s staring down a prison sentence — and desperately pleading with a judge to give her 18 months of probation instead.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Invincible#The U S Senate#New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
TheDailyBeast

Army Kicks Out Hitler Mustache-Wearing Solider Who Allegedly Breached Capitol, Says Report

A far-right fanatic who liked to wear a Hitler mustache has reportedly been kicked out of the U.S. Army after officials learned about his alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an Army sergeant who worked part-time as a human-resources as a civilian contractor at a naval base in New Jersey up until May of this year. However, according to The Washington Post, he’s since been demoted and given an other-than-honorable discharge, bringing an end to his military career. Hale-Cusanelli has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the Capitol and harassing police officers during the Capitol riot. Following his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli’s colleagues told Navy investigators that he held extreme racist views and likes to wear Hitler mustache at work. One sailor alleged that Hale-Cusanelli once said that, if he were a Nazi, “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.” His lawyer didn’t comment on the claims.
MILITARY
Washington Post

A soldier charged in the Capitol riot enlisted months after FBI interviews

A man who was arrested last week for allegedly spraying chemical agents at police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was able to enlist in the Army months later, officials said, highlighting questions over the military’s efforts to weed out recruits with extremist ties and behavior. Spec. James Phillip Mault,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Judge Ordered Jan. 6 Rioter Not to Associate with Proud Boys. He Then Spoke at Rally Attended by Proud Boys

Even though a judge ordered a Jan. 6 defendant not to associate with the extremist group the Proud Boys, he spoke at the Justice for J6 rally in September where more than a dozen members of the group were in attendance. Micajah Jackson, a Marine veteran who admitted to the FBI he stormed the Capitol, spoke at the September 26th Justice for J6 rally (which was much smaller than the original Jan. 6 rally) in support of defendants charged with crimes related to the insurrection, CNN’s KFile reported Saturday. According to videos and photos obtained by CNN, Jackson can be seen...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy