CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Here’s how much money Iowa House candidates raised

By Katie Akin
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHudZ_0cXM45WD00

Thirteen months out from the 2022 general election, Iowa’s House incumbents are raising more money than their prospective opponents, stockpiling cash ahead of an election season that could shift the partisan balance in D.C.

Last weekend was the deadline for third quarter Federal Election Commission reports. Those documents include fundraising and spending data from July 1 to Sept. 30.

It’s been an eventful summer in Iowa, with several challengers entering the race and beginning their campaigns for 2022. House hopefuls also still face Iowa’s redistricting process, which could throw incumbents into new districts or shift the political balance of certain areas.

Here’s where the various races stand.

1st District: Hinson leads Mathis in fundraising numbers

Rep. Ashley Hinson officially announced her bid for a second term at a fundraising event in August with Sen. Ted Cruz. She reported total receipts for the period of $1.03 million.

State Sen. Liz Mathis challenged Hinson near the beginning of the reporting period, announcing her bid in late July. Since then, Mathis has raised $642,000. The bulk of that funding came through individual donations, with $17,000 coming from political action committees.

Of Hinson’s $1.03 million haul, $678,000 came from individuals and $269,000 from PACs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysCeJ_0cXM45WD00

Hinson raised more money in the third quarter of 2021 than Democratic opponent Liz Mathis. (Graph by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Hinson also had more cash on hand: $1.43 million compared to $555,000 for Mathis.

2nd District: Miller-Meeks raises over $400,000

A similar situation played out in Iowa’s 2nd District, where incumbent Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks raised more and kept more cash on hand than Democratic competitor Christina Bohannan.

Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor and state representative, announced her bid in late August and raised $305,000, including a nearly $6,000 donation to her own campaign. Miller-Meeks raised $419,000 in the same period, though she refunded about $3,000 of campaign contributions.

But while the vast majority ($293,000) of Bohannan’s fundraising came from individual contributions, Miller-Meeks drew funds from a wider range of sources. The first-term incumbent raised $232,000 from individuals and $144,000 from other political committees, like PACs. She also received over $40,000 from joint fundraising groups, including “Take Back the House 2022.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1us6Mg_0cXM45WD00

Miller-Meeks outraised her Democratic opponent by over $100,000 in the third quarter of 2021. (Graph by Katie Akin / Iowa Capital Dispatch)

3rd District: Contested Republican primary splits funds

In Iowa’s 3rd District, incumbent Rep. Cindy Axne led the field for total third quarter receipts. She reported a haul of $758,000 for the period, and $1.6 million cash on hand. Axne also refunded about $3,000 of campaign contributions from individuals.

Republican Zach Nunn, a state senator, announced his campaign in the beginning of the period . He raised the most of any Republican contender in the race so far, with $282,000 total receipts in the period.

Financial planner Nicole Hasso, who announced around the same time and received the endorsement of Sen. Ted Cruz , raised $171,000 n the quarter.

The first to announce , former state Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, raised the least of the announced candidates, about $66,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2boKK2_0cXM45WD00

Axne raised the most of the 3rd District candidates in the third quarter of 2021. (Graph by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Hinson led incumbents for third-quarter fundraising

Among Iowa’s four sitting representatives, Hinson raised the most money in the third quarter — $1.03 million.

Axne, Iowa’s lone congressional Democrat, raised the second-highest amount in the third quarter. She reported total receipts of $758,000 in the time period, despite having yet to announce officially whether she will run for re-election in 2022.

Next came Miller-Meeks of the 2nd District, who raised a total of $419,000 in the period.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, IA-01, raised the most money in the third quarter of 2021, but Rep. Cindy Axne, IA-03, has the most cash on hand. (Graph by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Rep. Randy Feenstra, 4th District, raised the least this quarter, with $321,000. He officially announced his bid for re-election on Wednesday. No Democratic challengers have announced their intention to take on Feenstra in 2022.

Feenstra also had the least cash on hand at the end of the third quarter: he reported just $635,000.

Axne has the largest campaign reserve, with $1.6 million on hand.

The post Here’s how much money Iowa House candidates raised appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How will Iowa’s redistricting session work?

Iowa lawmakers will convene today for a long-awaited special session on redistricting. They will vote on a set of maps prepared by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, setting the boundary lines for the next decade of Iowa politics. Here’s what you can expect as the process gets started. The House and Senate will gavel in […] The post How will Iowa’s redistricting session work? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa delegation leads on veteran suicide prevention bill

Happy Friday, and welcome to the D.C. Dispatch. This week in our nation’s capital, Iowa’s delegation introduced several new bills on suicide prevention, the IRS, Social Security and more. Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, both veterans, led the introduction of a bicameral bill this week that would require the Department of Defense to […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa delegation leads on veteran suicide prevention bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa debuts second redistricting proposal

Iowa’s second round of redistricting maps came out on Thursday, giving lawmakers one week to review the proposal before convening for a special session. This is the second proposal from the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency. Republican lawmakers in early October voted against the LSA’s first proposal, arguing that the districts could be more compact […] The post Iowa debuts second redistricting proposal appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Journal Inquirer

‘Bang for your buck’: Here’s how local candidates pay for campaigns

Rather than the more streamlined fundraising process for legislative and statewide candidates, a complicated campaign finance system for municipal elections allows for various ways to raise and spend money, an effort that largely relies on town committees to oversee the financing of local elections. After accepting their party’s nomination, each...
ELECTIONS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Biden plans reinstatement of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Welcome to the D.C. Dispatch, your weekly roundup of Iowa’s politicians in D.C. This week was relatively quiet in D.C., as both the House and Senate were in recess, aside from a Tuesday vote on the debt ceiling. Here’s what you need to know from this week: Iowa Republicans kept talking about the southern border […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Biden plans reinstatement of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Cindy Axne
Person
Liz Mathis
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Randy Feenstra
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Republican leaders praise Trump’s legacy in Des Moines rally

Former President Donald Trump has not officially announced if he will run in 2024, but Iowa Republican leaders still had glowing things to say about him during a Saturday trip to Des Moines.  “This trend that Donald Trump started has turned this party into a blue-collar party, has turned this party into an individual rights […] The post Iowa Republican leaders praise Trump’s legacy in Des Moines rally appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Kyrsten Sinema apologises to GOP colleague as Arizona woman attempts to ask her questions at airport

Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema apologised to her GOP colleague, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, as one of her constituents attempted to ask her questions at an airport. It was the second time that Ms Sinema has been confronted at an airport this month. “I’m from Tucson, Arizona, and I’m wondering, I know you’ve met with dozens of lobbyists—” the woman said during the interaction that was captured on video before being cut off by Ms Sinema. “Please don’t touch me,” the senator told the woman. “I did not touch you,” she responded, adding: “I know you’re meeting with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

A Democrat just suggested voter fraud -- and no one called him on it

(CNN) — At a rally over the weekend, former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe did something his party has repeatedly bashed Donald Trump and Republicans for doing: He suggested a past election had been unfairly decided because of ballot shenanigans. With 2018 Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams by his side,...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa House#State House#Pacs#Mary Ann#Democratic#University Of Iowa
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: More Americans, Led By Democrats And Independents, Are Increasingly Losing Faith In Biden To Pull The Economy Out Of A Nosedive

In one sense when he took office President Joe Biden was given a field of cushy political clover to walk through. Because of COVID-related fear and lockdowns, the high-octane Trump economy roared to a halt. Accordingly, once scientists better understood how to treat the virus, and the Trump administration ushered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Republicans like Mo Brooks are telling us everything we need to know about January 6th

This week, there has been a lot of discussion about whether politicians might have helped to plan the January 6 rally that led to a violent insurrection at the Capitol, following the publication of an explosive article by Rolling Stone. The article claimed that people who organized the protest had participated in “dozens” of planning meetings “with members of Congress and White House staff”. And the way in which lawmakers have responded to such allegations is particularly telling.Alabama Representative Mo Brooks denied involvement, but then went on to say, “I don’t know if my staff did [help plan the rally].....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

1K+
Followers
922
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy