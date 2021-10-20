Here’s how much money Iowa House candidates raised

Thirteen months out from the 2022 general election, Iowa’s House incumbents are raising more money than their prospective opponents, stockpiling cash ahead of an election season that could shift the partisan balance in D.C.

Last weekend was the deadline for third quarter Federal Election Commission reports. Those documents include fundraising and spending data from July 1 to Sept. 30.

It’s been an eventful summer in Iowa, with several challengers entering the race and beginning their campaigns for 2022. House hopefuls also still face Iowa’s redistricting process, which could throw incumbents into new districts or shift the political balance of certain areas.

Here’s where the various races stand.

1st District: Hinson leads Mathis in fundraising numbers

Rep. Ashley Hinson officially announced her bid for a second term at a fundraising event in August with Sen. Ted Cruz. She reported total receipts for the period of $1.03 million.

State Sen. Liz Mathis challenged Hinson near the beginning of the reporting period, announcing her bid in late July. Since then, Mathis has raised $642,000. The bulk of that funding came through individual donations, with $17,000 coming from political action committees.

Of Hinson’s $1.03 million haul, $678,000 came from individuals and $269,000 from PACs.

Hinson also had more cash on hand: $1.43 million compared to $555,000 for Mathis.

2nd District: Miller-Meeks raises over $400,000

A similar situation played out in Iowa’s 2nd District, where incumbent Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks raised more and kept more cash on hand than Democratic competitor Christina Bohannan.

Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor and state representative, announced her bid in late August and raised $305,000, including a nearly $6,000 donation to her own campaign. Miller-Meeks raised $419,000 in the same period, though she refunded about $3,000 of campaign contributions.

But while the vast majority ($293,000) of Bohannan’s fundraising came from individual contributions, Miller-Meeks drew funds from a wider range of sources. The first-term incumbent raised $232,000 from individuals and $144,000 from other political committees, like PACs. She also received over $40,000 from joint fundraising groups, including “Take Back the House 2022.”

3rd District: Contested Republican primary splits funds

In Iowa’s 3rd District, incumbent Rep. Cindy Axne led the field for total third quarter receipts. She reported a haul of $758,000 for the period, and $1.6 million cash on hand. Axne also refunded about $3,000 of campaign contributions from individuals.

Republican Zach Nunn, a state senator, announced his campaign in the beginning of the period . He raised the most of any Republican contender in the race so far, with $282,000 total receipts in the period.

Financial planner Nicole Hasso, who announced around the same time and received the endorsement of Sen. Ted Cruz , raised $171,000 n the quarter.

The first to announce , former state Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, raised the least of the announced candidates, about $66,000.

Hinson led incumbents for third-quarter fundraising

Among Iowa’s four sitting representatives, Hinson raised the most money in the third quarter — $1.03 million.

Axne, Iowa’s lone congressional Democrat, raised the second-highest amount in the third quarter. She reported total receipts of $758,000 in the time period, despite having yet to announce officially whether she will run for re-election in 2022.

Next came Miller-Meeks of the 2nd District, who raised a total of $419,000 in the period.

Rep. Randy Feenstra, 4th District, raised the least this quarter, with $321,000. He officially announced his bid for re-election on Wednesday. No Democratic challengers have announced their intention to take on Feenstra in 2022.

Feenstra also had the least cash on hand at the end of the third quarter: he reported just $635,000.

Axne has the largest campaign reserve, with $1.6 million on hand.

Here's how much money Iowa House candidates raised